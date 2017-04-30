Farid sworn in as KP PSC Chairman

Tario Saeed

Peshawar

A seasoned bureaucrat and an intellectual Farid Ullah Khan was Friday sworn in as Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra administered the oath of the office to the newly appointed Chairman at a simple but graceful ceremony held here at the Governor House.

Chief Secretary KP Abid Saeed, Inspector General Frontier Constabulary Liaqat Ali Khan, head of the various department as well as high civil and military officials also attended the ceremony. A known intellectual and an Art lover, Farid Ullah Khan brings with him rich administrative experience.

Besides serving on important positions in the center including Federal Secretary Heritage, Farid Ullah Khan also served the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (then NWFP) as well as the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) on key posts that include Director General Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In his capacity as DG EPA Farid Ullah Khan is on record to have taken revolutionary measures for the protection of environment in Peshawar in particular and rest of the province in general especially involving the Media with which he always held friendly ties.

Farid Ullah Khan, who has always held the ideology of Pakistan supreme, has been one of the active senior members of the executive committee of the Nazaria-e-Pakistan Council (NPC) Trust Islamabad and worked vehemently to promote Nazaria-e-Pakistan particularly among the young generation.