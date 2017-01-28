Farhan to face Waqar in National Senior Squash Championship

Peshawar

World No. 66 Farhan Mehboob setup final show down against his younger brother Waqar Mehboob on Friday in the ongoing National Senior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex. The final will be played on Saturday at 3.00 p.m.

Member Executive Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association Wazirzada was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the semi-final matches the players were introduced to him. Former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Chief Referee Pakistan Squash Federation Munawar Zaman were also present.

In the first semi-final Farhan Mehboob of Pakistan Wapda took no time in eliminating israr Ahamd of Sui Nothern Gas Pipe Line in straight sets, the score was 13-11, 11-5 and 11-4.

Farhan Mehboob, a strong title contender, played well and gave no time to Israr to settle down in the match. Israr gave a tough time to Farhan in the first set when both were tied at 4-4, 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, 10-10 and 11-all, otherwise it was an easy sailing for Farhan.

In the second semi-final Waqar Mehboob of ZTBL defeated Ammad Farid of Punjab in a marathon four set battle, lasted for 44 minute.

Waqar, who is not playing in the US Circuit, played well against his strong rival Ammad Farid. Ammad took first set by 9-11 but failed to click in the remaining three sets battle wherein Waqar Mehboob dominated.

Waqar Mehboob after conceding the first set at 9-11, staged a strong comeback and secured victories in the remaining three sets at 11-5, 11-8 and 11-6.

With this victory Waqar Mehboob will face his elder brother Farhan Mehboob in an all family affair final to be played on Saturday at 3.00 p.m.—APP