Farhan makes it to final of President Gold Cup

Air Chief pleased with revival of int’l squash in Pakistan

Islamabad

Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob made it to the final of President Gold Cup International Squash Tournament after defeating Egypt’s Mohamed Reda 3-0 in the semifinal at Mushaf Squash Complex, here on Thursday.

Farhan, who is world number 49 faced tough a resistance from world number 42 Reda in the first set; however managed to win it 12-10.

In the next two sets, there was also an interesting contest. But it was again Farhan, who ultimately emerged victorious, winning these sets 13-11 and 11-9.

In the final, Farhan he will take on world number 30 Leo Au of Hong Kong, who in another semifinal encounter defeated Karim Al-Fathi of Egypt in a five-setter with a game score of 11-6, 11-13, 11-8, 7-11 and 11-5.

The final would be played on Saturday. President of Pakistan Squash Federation Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman has expressed the pleasure at revival of international squash activities in the country and stated that efforts are being made to regain lost status in the game.

Talking to media here at a local hotel on late Wednesday, he said that Pakistan had immense talent for squash and the game was heading in right direction in the country. “We’ve great expectations from our promising players,” he said.

He said the situation in North Waziristan had changed and it was encouraging to note that some really talented players were coming from that area.

Earlier, Chief of Air Staff attended a ceremony held in connection with the President Gold Cup International, underway at Mushaf Squash Complex. Besides others, the ceremony was attended by Vice Chief of Air Asad Lodhi, diplomats and squash legends including Jahangir Khan and Qamar Zaman.

He also awarded certificates to all the individuals, who had taken steps for promotion of squash in the country.—APP