Farhan keeps Pak hopes alive

President Gold Cup

Islamabad

Farhan Mehboob dispatched Hong Kong’s Tsz Fung Yip in a grueling five-set quarterfinal on Wednesday and kept Pakistan’s hopes alive to finish at a respectable place in the President Gold Cup International Tournament, being played at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad.

It waas an epic battle between world number 63 Farhan Mehboob and world number 34 Tsz Fung. Farhan won the first 11-9, but lost the next set 8-11. He won the third set 14-12, but lost the next set 10-12. However; he dominated in the last set and won it 11-3 to emerge victorious.

In the semifinal, he will take on world number 42 Mohamed Reda from Egypt, who in another quarterfinal encounter defeated world number 71 Karim El Hammamy also from Egypt with a game score of 11-5, 11-6 and 11-5. The match lasted for 36 minutes.

The other semifinal will be played between Hong Kong’s Leo Au and Egypt’s Karim Al-Fathi.

Leo, who is world number 30 defeated world number 49 Farhan Zaman from Pakistan with a game score of 11-7, 11-5 and 11-6. While Karim Al-Fathi eliminated Pakistan’s world number 138 Israr Ahmed from Pakistan with a game score of 11-9, 11-6 and 11-5.—APP