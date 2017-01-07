Farhan beats Hong Kong’s Leo to win int’l Squash tournament

Islamabad

Pakistan on Friday won the President Gold Cup International Squash Tournament in a thrilling final match between Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob and Leo Au of Hong Kong held here.

Started on December 30, last, the tournament was participated by 48 players including 10 foreigners coming from Hong Kong and Egypt.

President Mamnoon Hussain gave away trophies to the winner and the runner-up of the tournament that had been sponsored by Serena Hotels.

The president was accompanied by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, also President of Pakistan Squash Federation and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada.

Farhan Mehmoob won three of five games by overall 51-34 scores. During all five games Farhan and Leo Au scored 11-4, 11-4, 8-11, 10-12 and 11-3.

After defeating the adversary in first two games, Farhan lost third and fourth but managed his victory in the last game by scoring 11-3.

The enthralled spectators hailed the performance of the players particularly Farhan Mehboob who also stood victorious in the Chief of the Air Staff Squash Championship held last month.

The prize money of the tournament was $25,000.

For the final contest, Jamshed Gul Khan was referee and was assisted by Sajjad Ahmed and Asif Khan.

Among the distinctive figures present at the occasion also included squash legends Qamar Zaman and Jahangir Khan who were received huge applause from the spectators.

In the end, Chief of the Air Staff gave a tournament memento to the president who later also had a group photo with both the players as well as organizers of the tournament.

Meanwhile, A four-day long 6th “Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash Championship 2017” will be kicked off from Jan 21 at Rashidabad under the auspices of Rashid Memorial Welfare Organisation.

The Vice President, Sindh Squash Association (SSA) Tahir Khanzada informed here on Friday that the Sindh Squash Association and Tando Allahyar District Squash Association were jointly collaborating in organising the national championship with prize purse of Rs 0.3 million.

The championship will be organised at Rehana Nazar Squash Complex Rashidabad which is financed by a family in USA aimed to promote Squash also in rural parts of Sindh, Tahir Khanzada informed.He added that SSA is confident the juniors who would take part from around the country would inspire the rural youth in Sindh. The championship is an annual feature event in calendar of Pakistan Squash Federation, he added.

Sindh Squash Association has set January 8, 2017 as last date for entries in participation of categories of Boys Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 as well as Girls Under-15 and Under-19, he said and added that all entries should be posted at Sindh Squash Association 3-C, 2nd Floor Tauheed Commercial Area, 37th Commercial Street, DHA Phase-5 Karachi or sent on email address: sindhsquashassociation@gmail.com, before due date mentioned above.—APP