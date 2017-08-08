Farewell party for retired officers

City Reporter

Director General LDA Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday hosted a farewell party in the honour of retired Chief Town Planner, LDA, Waseem Ahmad Khan and Managing Director WASA Ch Naseer Ahmad who attained the age of superannuation a few days ago.

The farewell party was participated by Additional Director Generals LDA Samia Saleem, Zeeshan Shabbir Rana and Khyzer Afzaal Ch, Chief Metropolitan Planner Waheed Ahmad Butt, Chief Town Planner Khalid Mehmood Sheikh, Chief Engineer, LDA, Asrar Saeed and besides all the directors in LDA.

The participants paid rich tribute to the retiring officers and admired their services for LDA. They expressed best wishes for the outgoing officers at this occasion.