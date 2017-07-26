Farewell party for outgoing director

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

A farewell party was held in honor of Noorul Amin District Director Finance and Planning who was also supervising CDLD. Farewell party was held in a local hotel who was also patronizing CDLD program of Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP). Addressing to the participants on the occasion of his farewell party he said that the district administration Chitral has acknowledged and appreciated the role of SRSP in implementing t Community Driven Local Development (CDLD) policy of government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

District administration lauded the services rendered by SRSP as social mobilization partner for (European Union ) EU funded community driven local development policy of Govt of Khyber Pahtonkhwa. The efforts and contributions made by SRSP during the regular phases of financial years 2015-16 and 2016-17 paid dividend to achieve the targets of the preceding years. Deputy Commissioner Chitral Hamid Shahab Yusafzai also highly appreciated their efforts as district administration, the custodian of CDLD program at district level, it is acknowledged that the effective liaison and close coordination of SRSP with the district administration Chitral also made it possible to effectively implement the schemes of rehabilitation Phase across the district in the aftermath of 2015 devastative floods.

The district administration and Finance and Planning office Chitral have commended the overall performance of SRSP in implementing CDLD policy. Farewell party was also attended by Deputy Commissioner, District Police officer, Assistant Commissioners, newly coming Finance director Hayat Shah, District Naib Nazim Maulana Abdul Shukoor, heads of line departments, Secretary retired Rahmat Ghazi PTI leader and other. At Last Noorul Amin thanked to SRSP and all of his colleagues and people of Chitral for their hospitality and cooperation with him.