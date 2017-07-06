Farewell to a great diplomat

Salahuddin Haider

In my olden days I read a poem from William Words worth which reminded readers that Men may come and men may go, but I go on for ever—this was under the title—the Brooks, the story of a reverie.

I narrated this to remind friends that Karachi had several diplomats all kinds but there are some who leave deep imprints on our hearts and minds because of their love and affection, civilized conduct, goodwill for Pakistan. Former Swiss consul general was one of them, and so was UK Deputy High Commissioner, John Trucknott, and now we are bidding with heavy heart another noble soul, Oleg Aveddeev, representing the Russian Federation in Karachi as consul general.

He is returning on 21st of this month after completing his assignment.

His won friends, whole lot of them, and we will really miss him. But as Oleg himself said that one has to go some day. Yes that is nature’s law, unchangeable. Oleg was invited to a sumptuous and savoury dinner by Secretary General of Karachi Council for Foreign Relations AhsaN Mukhtar Zuberi at his residence on Monday 3rd July.

It was lovely evening with consul general of Japan Isomura, Vietnamese trade commissioner, and second in command at US consulate Ted and two others, including Catherene who is here for four or five months.

General Moinuddin Haider, Former KPT Chairman Vice Admiral Khalid Mir, a lovely personality, chairman of FPCCI Russian business committee Farooq Afzal, Asif Zuberi, Aziz Memon, heading the English Speaking Union, and well known philanthropist, spearheading the anti-polio campaign in the country, and many others. Yes, off course, two of the former Sindh ministers Raza Haroon and Dr Saghir, now with Pakistan Sazameen Party, were there too, and stayed longer than others.

Oleg is too busy, naturally, hard work to be head of a diplomatic mission from a world renowned and sensitive capital like Moscow.