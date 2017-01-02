Faraz, Sikander, Musab judged best players

Boxing C’ship

Khudam Subhani

Rawalpindi

Faraz Ahmed, Sikander Abbasi and Musab Shafi were judged the best players of Inter-club Boxing Championship held here at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex yesterday.

The championship was organised by coach of Black Eagle Boxing Club, Abid Jani and coach of Passion Wushu Kick Boxing Academy, Waqar Haider under the supervision of General Secretary Boxing Association Rawalpindi Abdul Jabbar Pal.

The fights were won by Faraz Ahmed, Musab Shafi, Mirza Sabtain, Malik Yousaf, Gazzanfar Abbas, Sikandar Abbasi, Mirza Habib, Masha Shafi, Usman Khan, Imran Khan and Sanaullah Khan.

Various clubs belonging to Rawalpindi took part in boxing fights, which were supervised by Nadeem Dilawer as referee and judges were Muhammad kazim Khan and Sharik Khan.

At the end, chief guest District Sports Officer Waheed Baber and Mr Mumtaz awarded the trophies and certificates tothe participants and the winners.

Waheed Baber and Abdul Jabbar Pal appreciated the hard work of Waqar Haider to organize a successful inter-club tournament.