Far-flung jailing youth is terrorism: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

Condemning the arrest spree of youth across the valley and describing their detention in far-flung jails as “worst form of terrorism”, Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said the authorities were resorting to “political vendetta”. Addressing the Friday congregation prayers at Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, MIrwaiz said “Hundreds of innocent youth detained under frivolous cases are languishing in jails and police stations across the valley.”

“Among the political prisoners are mostly elderly, ailing, and juveniles, and by detaining them in jails far away from their home, they are suffering from both physical as well as mental torture,” he said. Called for putting an end to “this politics of vendetta” Mirwaiz demanded immediate release of all political prisoners.

He also condemned the government forces for battering people in Shopian few days. Referring to the government’s guest control decision, Mirwaiz said, “It is sad that we need external controls rather than exercising self-control and restraint on our desire for extravaganza and splurge, especially when our deen (Islam) and its teachings, which are the guiding principle of our life, clearly define how we should live simply and keeping the underprivileged in mind.”—KR