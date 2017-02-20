Famine declared in parts of South Sudan

Juba

Authorities in conflict-stricken South Sudan have declared famine in two areas of the African country, which is the world’s youngest.

“In greater Unity [State], some counties are classified [as being] in famine or… risk of famine,” said Isaiah Chol Aruai, the chairman of South Sudan’s National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

Aruai also announced that between February and April, 4.9 million people in the country would become “food insecure,” and that the number would rise by 600,000 by July.

He cited war, high food prices, other economic problems, and low agricultural production as the reasons for the state of food insecurity in South Sudan.

Meanwhile, United Nation (UN) agencies have also warned of growing famine in the country.

According to an announcement by the South Sudan government and three UN agencies, South Sudan’s civil war coupled with an entrenched economic crisis has led to a humanitarian disaster in the war-torn East African state.

Apart from 100,000-plus people in two counties of Unity State, an additional one million South Sudanese are on the brink of starvation, said the announcement.—Agencies