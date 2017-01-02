Family urges govt to arrest Rehana’s killers

South Waziristan

People of Burki tribe have appealed the government to take action for arresting the killers of innocent child Rehana Burki- six years old went missing from Zafarababad Colongy, Dera Ismail Khan on February 25, 2016 and her body was found at a deserted place after few days.

“ Not to talk of other people, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, despite lapse of one year, could not provide justice to a family of Burki and killers of the innocent small child are still at large.

Malik Irfanuddin flanked by other tribesmen of Burki tribe told media persons here, he said the dreadful incident had spread fear among residents of the area.—APP