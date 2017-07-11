Family planning empowers people and nations

Mohammad Javed Pasha

In 1989, the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme recommended that 11 July to be observed by the international community as World Population Day, a day to focus attention on the urgency and importance of population issues. A theme for this Day is also announced to further focus on a particular problem relates to population. This year’s theme of World Population Day is ‘Family Planning: Empowering People, Developing Nations’. Universally and in Asian countries in particular increased population has always been a serious threat to people and government systems in development world as they are unable to provide food, health services, education and employment extensively in their countries. Further a trend of migration of youth form villages to cities has multiplied governments’ problem and responsibilities to accommodate them and provide jobs.

At present, Pakistan is the 6th most populous country in the world with projected population of 191.71 million and growth rate of 1.92 percent. After the declaration of results of 6th national census held recently, an exact figure and situation will be emerged. No matter what the volume of population appears the population growth is one of the key factor that has a strong effect economic development of a country. The demographic trends in Pakistan are putting great strains on existing political, social and economic structures. This also includes the mass movement of people, mostly young people from rural areas to already crowded cities. Further, the benefits of urbanization are greatly outweighed by negative factors when growth rates are excessive and when the rapidly expanding slums also lack even the most basic housing, sanitation, drinking water, energy/power including electricity and natural gas and mainly the jobs. Especially in the large cities of the country there are extremes of wealth and poverty dangerously juxtaposed with high visible wealth and expectations among the predominantly young population.

In such a situation, family planning and reproductive health services need to be made available at the nearest places of the people living in rural areas that can play a key role in checking population growth and maternal mortality rate. Family planning can also help countries realize a ‘demographic dividend’, a boost in economic productivity that occurs when there are growing numbers of people in the workforce and falling numbers of dependents. Access to family planning services in Pakistan various form urban to rural areas. It takes 40 minutes on average to reach reproductive health facilities in urban area while it takes 96 minutes in rural areas. Distressingly the amount of poor population in rural areas is far higher causing lack of contraceptive usage and superfluous childbearing.

Low participation of women in society and economic activities due to male domination, women impede to use contraceptives. Pakistan has the highest gender gap in labour farce i.e. women employment is only 19 to 13 present. The Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey 2012-13 reveals that contraceptive use is positively associated with women’s social and economic empowerment One in three women is not allowed to leave her home alone and 42% of women who are able to go health centres on their own. Further, when girls stay in school longer, particularly in secondary school, there is more likelihood of delay in their marriage and therefore, childbearing.

Common reasons why women do not use contraceptives include logistical problems, such as difficulty travelling to health facilities or supplies running out at health clinics. Reasons also include social barriers, such as opposition by partners, families or communities. Lack of knowledge also plays a role, with many women not understanding that they are able to becoming pregnant, not knowing what contraceptive methods are available, or having incorrect perceptions about the health risks of modern methods.

There is a need for clear Government commitments to promote services of family planning, regardless of who delivers services, the government or the non-governmental organizations. There is a need to institutionalise analysis and use of available information to describe and measure existing services for efficacy and costs and then validating these against survey data, which depicts service uptake. Investments in making family planning available also yields economic and other gains that can propel development forward. Access to safe, voluntary family planning is a human right are also central to gender equality and women’s empowerment, and is a key factor in reducing poverty. Educate youths to avoid unwanted pregnancies by using reasonable and youth friendly measures and remove the gender stereotypes from society. Demand for some effective laws and policies-implementation in order to protect women reproductive rights can give a sizeable shape to our population.

In short more people mean more food, more jobs and jobs securities, more energy and social services and other necessities of life, which a country like Pakistan seems fail to provide. This failure results into a situation of restlessness, frustration and violation. The story of a stable political government starts with the occurrence of significant size of the population to set-up a welfare state. It is important to recognize the efforts being made by the government for the legislations made through provincial and national Assemblies in favour of women and girl children associated to their social and legal rights. Constructing the policies for women economic empowerment including Policy for Home-based Women Workers and Domestic Workers are encouraging steps taken by the governments.

However there is a dire need to empower women to play their political role effectively through national, provincial and especially local government institutions. More than half of the population of Pakistan comprises women-population. How a country can progress by putting its half of population out of economic development process? This should be the main concern of the country’s economic policies and priorities.

—The Writer is Lahore-based Columnist /Feature Writer and can be reached at pashajaved1@gmail.com