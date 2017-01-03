Family of an 80-year old missing Hajj pilgrim appeals govt for help

Ghafoor was last seen on Aug 19 in Masjid-e-Nabwi

Zubair Qureshi

The government of Pakistan, Ministries of Interior, Foreign and Religious Affairs are all clueless about an elderly Hajj pilgrim hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Charsadda) who has not returned even after passage of three and a half months since Hajj. Religious Affairs Ministry has failed to bring back Haji Abdul Ghafoor, 80, who went missing on August 19 from Masjid-e-Nabawi, a few days before the Hajj and is reportedly in custody of the local authorities after an altercation with the police there. Ghafoor’s son Imdad Ullah Khyal who is on a senior position in Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) while talking to Pakistan Observer here on Tuesday said that his father departed for Saudi Arabia on August 18 in the company of a Hajj group.

According to Khyal, he was told by one of the group members that he (Abdul Ghafoor) had seen him exchanging harsh words with security guards stationed at the mosque on some minor issue. He was taken into custody however was later released.

“Since then my father has been missing. He is an old man who cannot speak Arabic and is completely illiterate. The Hajj group he was part of had informed me that he was released later, but he did not reach his hotel,” Imdad Khyal said. Imdad further informed that members and leader of his Hajj group after waiting for him and after finding him nowhere informed that his father had gone missing. Immediately, after learning that something had befell to my father, I contacted the Directorate Hajj that assured my family that every effort would be made to trace him,” told Imdad Khyal. However, so far no news about his whereabouts has been received. My father is 80-year old man and doesn’t know anyone there who could help or listen to him. We even don’t know if he is alive or dead, said Imdad. He said in case he had died there or was in jail, “then at least the Pakistani authorities should inform us”. Khyal said his family has been passing through a nightmarish situation and every coming days brings hope as well as despondency in its wake. On the other hand, the Ministry of Hajj Affairs is doing only lip service.

Recently, a senior official of the Hajj Directorate went to Saudi Arabia and before visiting the country, he called me and assured that he would take up the matter with the Saudi authorities. He however has returned without any good news. Ministry however has confirmed to the family that Abdul Ghafoor was not in the custody of the Saudi authorities and that the authorities concerned have been trying their best to locate him.

Imdad has appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan, Prime Minister and Interior Minister to help locate his father and bring him back so that his family could heave a sigh of relief and their worst nightmare could come to an end.