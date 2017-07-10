Family of lecturer lynched by troops seeks justice

Srinagar

The family of lecturer Shabbir Ahmad Mangoo, who was lynched by Indian troops last year, despite having little hope of seeing punishment to the culprit soldiers has vowed to keep up the resolve to fight for justice.

The family of Shabbir Mangoo, who was a resident of Khrew area of Pulwama district, has rejected several offers from the army to withdraw their case. The family told media men in Srinagar that police had failed to make any progress on the probe.

“It has been nearly a year since my brother, who was the lone hope for all of us, was killed by the army. The investigations are yet to take place to punish the army men responsible,” said a family member of the slain lecturer.—KMS