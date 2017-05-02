Family festival concludes at Kohat Garrison

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The three-day Family Festival concluded at Kohat Garrison in Kohat on Monday. Organized by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) in collaboration with the Pak Army, a large number of people including men, women, youth and families attended the festival. Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

The chief guest visited various stalls and distributed the prizes among the stall holders that were beautifully decorated. There was a great rush of people on the stalls offering different cultural and traditional items and local cuisines.

The visitors evinced keen interest in the stalls established for displaying different products including dresses, handicrafts, embroidery, Taghar work, Bannu Royal Khaadi, stone carving, Peshawari caps, wax painting, metal work, wood carving, artwork, calligraphy, ring making, sitar making, Chitrali Patti, Gandhara Art, Drooza chappal, Sarghashay, Charsadda chappal, maizaray work, Karawa work, Sarkha, Dandas, Parunay, pottery work, blacksmith work, Hazara Jisti Shawl, artificial jewellery, and Moti work.

Many people, families and students were seen visiting the stalls offering Chitrali foods, chapal kabab, biryani, saag, maize bread and lassi, Balochi sajji, barbeque, tikka booti, famous Hazara pakora. They enjoyed the traditional cuisines and delicacies.

The organizers had also established kids play area where the children along with their families enjoyed swinging, horse dance, horse and camel riding, magic show and face painting.