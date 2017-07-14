Family declines to ask killer officer to file Latoo’s case

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, family of the martyred postgraduate student, Amir Nazir Lattoo, has said that they will not beg for registration of first investigation report (FIR) from the police officer who killed their son.

The 23-year-old Commerce student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) who had come home to celebrate Eid with his family last year was killed by the Indian police on July 12, 2016, right outside his house in Bijbehara town. He could not make it back to his university afterwards, however, that Eid turned out to be his last one.

A year after Amir was killed, his father, Nazir Ahmad Lattoo, an embroiderer by profession, is not sure whether FIR in his son’s killing has been registered.

The family believes that the Station House Officer (SHO) Bijbehara, Arshad Khan, killed their son in cold blood. “Khan is still the SHO in Bijbehara. Am I supposed to go begging for an FIR to the man who killed my son in absolute cold blood?” Nazir Ahmad Lattoo asked while talking to mediamen at his residence near the Bijbehara Jama Masjid. Besides, Lattoo believes, justice cannot be and will not be delivered in any case.—KMS