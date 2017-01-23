Family clamis baby died of anti-polio vaccine

Staff Reporter

Three-months-old boy Ahmed Raza allegedly died in Karachi after taking anti-polio vaccine on Saturday.

The parents brought 6-month-old at Jinnah Hospital when he was already dead. The boy’s grandfather claims that he fell sick after polio workers team arrived at their home in the morning and gave anti-polio vaccine to the boy.

He claimed that white foam emitted from boy’s mouth after taking anti-polio vaccine. The doctors at nearby hospital straight away declared the baby dead after initial checkup.