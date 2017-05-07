Fall in Keenjhar water level causes concern

Staff Reporter

A falling water level in Keenjhar Lake near Thatta, is beginning to ring alarm bells in Karachi, where scarcity is already has been a source of discomfort for the residents on the country’s main revenue earner

Keenhar being the principal source of water supply to Karachi, recorded 47 feet level as as supply from river Indus reportedly halted. Water supply to Karachi would stop if the level tumbles to 42 feet.

Everyday 1,200 cusecs are supplied to the city from the lake. Last year, the level had gone to 52 feet. Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Syed Hashim Raza Zaidi, however.