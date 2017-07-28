Fakhar to play for Somerset county in T20 Blast

Lahore

Fakhar Zaman is the latest among Pakistan players to sign up for England’s popular domestic cricket competition NatWest T20 Blast.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sources, the left-handed batsman has signed a deal with Somerset County Cricket Club and will be seen in action during the T20 Blast, which is currently underway in England.

Fakhar, who rose to international fame with his blistering match-winning century against India in the Champions Trophy finale in June, will represent Somerset for four weeks. He has been issued a No Objection Certificate by the PCB in this regard, the sources informed. The 27-year-old opener was also drafted into the Caribbean Premier League for the upcoming season, but he preferred to feature in England’s domestic cricket season instead, the sources added.

Meanwhile, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has been signed by Yorkshire to play in the T20 Blast, while all-rounder Imad Wasim has already arrived in the UK where he will feature for Durham county.

Fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan are already representing Essex and Lancashire, respectively, while former captain Shahid Afridi is playing for Hampshire.—APP