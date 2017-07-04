Fake press cards, tented glass removes from vehicles

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The security force and political administration personnel in Landikotal have tighten the security and have launched clearance operation against anti-state and anti-social elements. The local sources said that Khyber Khasadar force and levies force personnel have deployed at all entry points in Landikotal

A levy force official, Naik Amal Afridi told mediamen that following the instructions of the political administration officials of Landikotal, they have established barriers at Charwazgai barriers at Charwazgay entery point,checking every vehicle.

The levy force official said they have removed black papers from the glasses of the vehicles and have strictly order the car owners not to install black glasses in the cars. The official said they have removed tented glass from more than 500 cars.

The levy official said they have also removed fake press cards,Khasadar force number plates and custom agents number plates, from some 15 cars and imposed fine over them for violating law. The levy force personnel deployed as traffic controllers have also fined several under age drivers and issued them warning.

The levy force official said. It is pertinent to mention here that ten persons including Pak army official, Khasadar force personnel and locals have killed in terror incidents in recent past in Khyber Agency.