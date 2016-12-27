Fake Indian operations in J&K exposed

Afshain Afzal

THE Indian Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers Commandant level flag meeting was held in Suchetgarh sector on Dec 14, 2016, in order to maintain peace and tranquility along international border. The meeting concluded with smiles and good gestures from both sides. It is interesting to note that Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu, who was appointed as new General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C) of Northern Command, Udhampur last month has taken over the command a few days back from outgoing Lt Gen D S Hooda, who has retired.

Interestingly, in a recent meeting which was also attended by Commanders 16 Corps, 15 Corps and 14 Corps, Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu for the first time spoke in favour of defusing the tension between India and Pakistan, especially after confirmation of killings of Kashmiri youth in fake military operations. In the same regard, in a statement on Dec 12, 2016, Indian picked puppet Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also suggested that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should adopt the policy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had exercised patience despite Kargil aggression and attack on Parliament. From the changed scenario, it seems that we are going to see peace initiatives from Indian side in the days to come.

In another development, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama has issued a notification for relief package to next of kin of those persons who died in militancy-related incidents, after its clearance by District Level Screening-cum-Consultative Committee. List of these 17 persons included names of number of persons killed in fake military operations against militants. Name of brother of Burhan Muzaffar Wani namely Khalid Muzaffar Wani also emerged, who died in firing by India security forces in Buchoo forest area of Tral on April 13, 2015.

After killing Khalid Wani, Indian authorities celebrated over killing, claiming that they killed an over-ground worker of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in an encounter, ignoring fact that 25 years old Khalid Wani was only a student of Masters in Indira Gandhi National Open University. Another name that emerged in the list was that of Shabir Ahmad Mangoo, a lecturer, who was beaten to death by India Army personnel at Khrew in Pulwama on August 17, 2016. The Army authorities reported his killing as that of a terrorist killed in an encounter whereas later it was proved that Army conducted house to house searches for the protesters in Khrew and started beating Shabir Ahmad Mangoo till he died. It is interesting to note that Lieutenant General DS Hooda saved his skin by claiming that these raids were not sanctioned. The fact cannot be denied that peaceful protests by Kashmiris all over Indian held Jammu and Kashmir state that erupted since the cold blooded murder of Kashmiri freedom fighter, Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July 8, 2016, are being ruthlessly crushed by Indian security forces through Indian military and intelligence operations.

As a result of Indian forces’ atrocities since this murder, 126 unarmed Kashmiri protesters have so far been killed and over 12,500 have been injured. Several hundred Kashmiris including women and children have been blinded by excessive and indiscriminate use of pellet guns. There are also many cases where live ammunition was used. The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and BSF are also involved in damaging property of every civilian Kashmiris, whose only sin is that they demand freedom and right of self-determination. The atrocities of the Indian security forces can be judged from recent warning issued by puppet Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to control the use of pellet guns and learn to differentiate between terrorists and young people who were throwing stones on the street.

In another recent development, the Indian Supreme Court has announced its verdict on Dec 14, 2016 that asked for assurance from Indian military and security forces that pellet guns will not be used indiscriminately or excessively in the state and will be resorted to after proper application of mind. It is pertinent to mention here that in the near past, a report by the Expert Committee, constituted to explore alternatives to pellet guns that injured hundreds in the Jammu and Kashmir state during the five-month protests since July, was finalized and submitted to the Indian authorities. In the same context, an appeal filed in Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Sept 22, 2016, praying for a ban on the use of pellet guns was only rejected on the grounds that New Delhi had already formed a Committee of Experts to explore alternatives to pellet guns. There is no doubt that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a renewed stage of freedom struggle to make the world realize that Jammu and Kashmir is not an internal matter of India.

— The writer is a political analyst based in Islamabad.

