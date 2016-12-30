Fake Facebook IDs

Fatima Athar

Islamabad

Deceptive Facebook IDs have become a despicable form of harassing women online. However, the most dismaying fact about this crime is that it isn’t committed by the ignorant people of this society, rather by the most honourable and educated ones. Commendably, the recent arrest of a University Assistant Professor by the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime Cell is the latest evidence of this immoral practice. Alarmingly, I have personally witnessed how some Cisco Certified Network Associates earn a network specialisation, not just to serve the country in a fruitful manner but perhaps to create either fake Facebook profiles of others’ sisters and daughters or to hack genuine profiles. My appeal here is not to the government or any cyber crime cell but to the educated class of Pakistan: “Maintain the dignity of your knowledge. Use your skills and aptitude for the betterment of society rather than its devastation. And remember that God’s watching you!”