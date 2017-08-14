As we all know Faith, Unity and Discipline is the national motto of Pakistan. Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah gave this motto through his personal instance and imparted this message not only for the people of his time but also for the future generations. However, according to prevailing situation in our country it seems we have failed to understand this motto. As unity means, all Pakistanis should be joint without having any kind of biasness related to sect and discrimination. Faith means, you should start struggle for goodness at your end, and must have strong faith on Allah. Moreover, discipline means you are obliged to follow the rules and regulations and abide by the law.

This is actually the Quaid’s vision but sadly, we have failed to practically follow this motto in our country. On the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan, we can aim to progress only if we truly establish this motto to make Pakistan a peaceful and successful state. In the end, I would like to thank Quaid-I-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, National Heroes, Abdul Sattar Edhi and all people who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan. Pakistan Zindabad

HADIA AZIZ

Islamabad

Related