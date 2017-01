Multan

The Faisalabad board won the Inter-boards cycling championship, organised by the Multan Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), here on Saturday.

According to details, the Faisalabad Board bagged the first position with 35 points while the Multan board remained runner-up with 19 points and Lahore board took third position with 11 points.

Chief guest Director Sports BISE Multan Shahid Gujjar gave away trophies and prizes to winner and runner-up teams.—APP