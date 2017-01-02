Faisalabad have 3 sports complexes

Faisalabad

The feasibility reports for construction of three modern sports complexes in the city have been prepared and forwarded to Punjab government for approval.

A spokesman of the local administration said here Sunday that the state-of-the-art sports complexes would be constructed at Crescent Sports Complex Sheikhupura, Al-Fateh Sports Complex Saleemi Chowk and Tent-pegging Ground Agriculture University Faisalabad.

He said these complexes would help in promotion of healthy activities, adding that after approval, physical work on these projects would be started by the end of current financial year.—APP