Faisalabad: 26 points designated for hide collection

Faisalabad

The City District Government has designated 26 points for collection of hides in the city. A spokesman for the local administration said here on Wednesday that in Lyallpur Town, the hide collection points have been fixed at Eidgah Road outside Aminpur Bazaar, near Darbar Baba Qaim Sain outside Graveyard, Riaz Shahid Chowk near WASA Office, Chandni Chowk near MC Boys High School Islam Nagar whereas hide collection points in Iqbal Town are at WASA Warehouse near Novelty Bridge, Mumtaz Garden Gulshan-e-Rafiq Rodex Road, Stop No.5 Hilal Road 224-RB Wazir Khan Wali and Overhead Water Tank Chowk Mandi Quarter.

In Madina Town, the hide collection points have been established at Nishatabad in front of Chenab Fabrics and Saeed Colony No.1 near Graveyard Madina Town whereas these points in Jinnah Town will be at MI Middle School near Lal Dispensary Gulberg, outside MC Boys High School Ghulam Muhammad Abad outside Union Council No.280 Office, outside Kamal Abad Graveyard, Cchatri Wala Chowk Jinnah Colony and in front of Dera Sain Graveyard Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

The hide collection centers in Jaranwala Town are Hide Market near Noor Masjid Faisalabad Road, 240 Mor Lahore Road near CNG Station, Slaughter House Khurarianwala and Veterinary Hospital Khurarianwala while in Sammundri Town, the collection points will be at Tonga Stand Gojra Road and in front of Lady Park.

Similarly, the hide collection centers at Tandlianwala Town are Jallah Chowk near Sabzi Mandi, Hockey Ground Canal Road and Railway Ground Mamonkanjan whereas the collection points in Chak Jhumra Town will be at Railway Godowns near Railway Station and near Food Department Godowns Sangla Road.—APP