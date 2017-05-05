Faisal Saleh Hayat injured in accident

Faisalabad

Former federal minister and PPP leader Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat suffered injuries when his vehicle collided with a truck on the Faisalabad-Gojra road late Wednesday. Hayat was on his way to Jhang when his Landcruiser collided with a trailer near the Aminpur Bangla area. Both Hayat and his driver were admitted to the Allied Hospital in Faisalabad for treatment.

Hayat sustained injuries on his head and a broken arm, but doctors ruled his condition out of danger. His driver is said to be in a critical condition after suffering serious injuries.—INP