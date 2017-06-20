Fairytale victory for Pakistan, Indian jinx broken

Salahuddin Haider

BEATING India by 180 runs and fetching the coveted Champions Trophy at the Oval in London Sunday, was nothing short of a fairytale, the only difference being that it was written in an impressive and grand style. The script was real, and the end result was highly convincing.

Beating India in an International tournament, especially in the prestigious world cup event, was like a dream come true.This was for the first that the dream has materialized, for which Skipper Sarfaraz deserved rich tributesl;

Jewel of a man, Hafize Quran, and endowed with incredible courage and conviction, he knew that God Almighty’s blessing will be with him. And those blessed with the power of Kalamullah can not be cowed down. They are fearless, and are deeply embedded with conviction and courage pays in the end. It did in the case of Sarfaraz who, despite a humiliating defeat in the tournament opener against India, refused to lose heart. In fact the defeat instilled a new conviction in him, He sat down with his team mates and management, looked for weaker points, found out their solutions, and entered the field for the second match with a new spirit and zeal.

The result was bound to be incredible—successive wins against South Afria, Sri Lanka, and England in the semi final, gelled them into a steel side. They took the fields in the successive fields with determination and never looked back,, till they conveyed to the world that they are the word beaters, and real champs.

Something inborn in the players, with sSarfaraz leading them from the front, came out and they handled the rest of the tournament with a spirit, that had evaded Pakistan for almost 15 years. A side’s pathetic one0-day record, was left far,far behind, and a new side emerged the cricket horizon and amy well be challenging the rest of the teams in the ICC list with herosim now.

Not to mention here the glittering, and gallant knock of 114 from a boy like Farrakh Zaman, fresh into a high voltage tournament, and showing mettle to score31,50,57 and finally a shining century of 114, with 12 fours and 3 sixes in 106 balls, was something really incredible.

But the lady, originally a sailor in the Navy, came out with the passion of cricket, to look for opportunities in Karachi, and finally being picked by former captain Yunus Khan to represent Abbotabad, and on his way to Lahore Qalander in Pakistan Super League, where showed his talent, talks in the big match tournament, shows his temperament, and won accololades in the end.

This was something really great, extremely laudable, and richly praised by the veterans of the game, and stalwarts, International media was no joke. Pakistan has found a hard hitting player who can tore the mightiest of bowling to shred. This is not just hollow praise, it is going to be proven true in days to come. His 128-run partnership with experienced Azhar Ali, and then with Babar Azam, (46), and veteran Hafeez, who later partnered with Emad Wasim to pile up a massive 33for 4 in allotted 50 overs.

Indian batting known for its strength and prowess, was capable of laundering it, but the Pakistani pacer Amir had different plans altogether. All fired up against arch rivals, he tore the Indian batting to pieces with a spell that would be enduring in memory for a long , long time to come. On his very third delivery, he trapped Rohit Sharma, the world record holder for his 264 knock in ODI, for naught, and then claiming the scalp of Virat Kohli for just 5—India slumped to 6 for 2 in four overs, something the side could not have imagined in the wildest of imagination. But finally when at team score of 33, Amir sent back Dhavan, the Indian bating back had been broken beyonf repairs, and the solitary hope in Dhoni, or Yuvraj Singh, too was never to be realized. Such was Amir’s fiery spell, tremendous in nature, and enormous in prowess.

His jobs was cashed upon y third seamer Hasan Ali and the spinner Shadab. In short this was a great team work. Indian fans and their ex cricketers and commentators looked puzzled, and stunned in the end. They could not expect such a humiliating crumbling of a mighty Indian batting, side crumbling like house of cards.

Kamran fully deserfed his victory, but he looked calm, and composed thanking his Creator for bestowing honour on him. Indian skipper Virat Kohili deserved appreciations for his sporting remarks giving Pakistaan the credit for palyign tremendous cricket. This is called sportmans spirit. Virak displayed that like a lion and true sportsman.