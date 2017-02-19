Factory sealed for manufacturing fake herbal medicines

RTO seizes huge quantity of counter-banned, cigarette

Gujranwala/ Abbottabad

A factory manufacturing fake herbal medicines was sealed and cache of fake herbal medicines was recovered during a crackdown here on Saturday.

Drug Inspector along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) city raided herbal medicines factory in Garjakh area of Gujranwala.

Huge quantity of manufactured fake herbal medicines was recovered during the operation after which the factory was sealed.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against the owner and administrator of the factory and investigation was underway.

Special Team of Regional Tax Office (RTO) Abbottabad comprises of Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Malik Afzal, Inspectors Asif Tanoli, Faisal Sarfraz along with other officials raided different shops and distributors of the cigarettes and had seized huge quantity of counter banned and fake cigarettes.

Team which was constituted by Chief Commissioner Mehmood Aslam was supervised by the Commissioner Income Tax Asghar Khan Niazi had visited the different localities of Abbottabad and Havelian and had recovered the smuggled cigarettes with some of fake cigarettes of Pakistani Brands.

Heavy fine and penalties will be imposed with filing of FIR against the accused says tax officials while giving details to media person. They had warned the all shopkeepers and retailers to remove the banned cigarettes from the racks otherwise they will be strictly dealt according to rule.—Agencies