Fact finding committee for Mayo Hospital

City Reporter

On the direction of the Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Eduction Punjab Najam Ahmad Shah, the Chief Executive officer of Mayo hospital Prof. Asad Aslam Khan has constituted Fact Finding Committee regarding the affairs of Neurology Department of the hospital.

The committe would explore the facts regarding the allegations of non admitting of serious patients in Neuro ward as mentioned in daily Dawn.

The committee is comprising on Prof. Akmal Laeeq Chishti Dean Medicines and Allied KEMU Chairman Peads Medicine, Dr. Rana Anjum Mushtaq AMS and Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam DMS Mayo hospital. The committee would submit its report alongwith recommendations by 24th Jan. A notification has been issued accordingly