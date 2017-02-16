Facing challenges

S Muhammad Mehmood

Via Email

Life is full of challenges if I would get tired of challenges and stop I would be unsuccessful in the journey of my life. Life is like chess game which everybody plays but does not understand his role. Furthermore, in life mostly people use two famous terms that are there,” winning “and “ losing “. Winning means the act of obtaining something as in a competition and losing means the act by that something has gone away. Now the point I want to emphasise is that the ones who think that they win then never think about losing and are just waiting for prizes of success.

On the other hand, what makes a person winner? Firstly, he fights wins from himself, secondly deems on his extremely small weaknesses and thirdly he brings changes in his way of doing. He fights each moment of his life and faces a bundle of setbacks but does not give up till reaches the destination. Finally, I want to suggest that smart work is key to success but with a strong commitment.