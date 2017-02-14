Facilitating farmers

Mehraj Altaf

The Government of Punjab has taken an appreciable step by announcing a subsidy of Rs.500 million on fertilizers to facilitate farmers in the province. According to Punjab Agriculture sources, the government offers Rs. 800 subsidy on Potassium Sulfate and Rs. 500 on Muriate of Potassium per bag. The farmers would receive amount from any shopkeeper after showing code provided to them.

This move of the Punjab Government under the dynamic and vibrant leadership of Shahbaz Sharif would go a long way in boosting agricultural production in the province. Now it is up to the farmers to take maximum benefit of government’s benevolent move and play their part to increase production so that common people in province may be able to get food items on cheaper rates.