Facilitate citizens instead of causing problems: Nisar

Staff Reporter

Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday admonished Traffic Police (TP), saying increase in travelling problems of citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad was unbearable.

“If you (TP) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) cannot facilitate citizens, you have no right to increase difficulties in their lives,” he said this while chairing a meeting which was attended here by senior officers of attached departments of Ministry of Interior.

He asked both NADRA and Traffic Police why problems of citizens were not addressed in spite of reports being run every day in media. “Why Ministry of Interior has to intervened on every issue.

Why not institute do their own work,” the Minister questioned. Chaudhry Nisar said tough decisions could be taken on top positions in relevant departments in case the situation remains same.

The Minister also took notice on cutting of trees at Margalla Hills and directed Chief Commissioner Islamabad to ensure prompt implementation of remarks and instructions of Supreme Court in this matter.

He asked Islamabad Capital Territory Administration why action was not taken against those involved in this violation.

The Minister directed the senior officials to reach the sites instead of going to their offices and also summon relevant departments there. He also directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) and District Administration to take action against those officials, failed to curb this activity.

Taking notice of media reports regarding installation of e-Tag facility at entry and exit points of Federal Capital, the Minister said basic objective of this service is to facilitate and save citizens from hassle of again and again security checks.

This facility would be optional and there would be no restriction on entry of vehicles without e-tag. On a matter of e-ticketing, Islamabad Traffic Police informed the meeting that this new system would be operational within a week. Through this facility, challan fee would be paid through Android Mobile Phones and Mobile Banking.