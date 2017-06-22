Fabbitt.com is to host Lahore’s biggest Eid festival

Khalid Butt

Fabbitt.com, Pakistan’s largest multi-label online fashion retailer, is all set to host the Fabbitt Eid Festival. Brainchild of Anush Ammar, a well-known fashion icon, the Festival will take place on 24th and 25th June, 2017 at the Royal Palm Golf & Country Club. Sponsored by the heritage brand Master Molty Foam, the Festival has been curated with the concept of fashion, food, fun & technology – all coming together in one fabulous event. The aim of the event is to revive the traditional spirit of Chand Raat by gathering Lahoris under one roof where they can enjoy the festivities of the joyous occasion. The Festival will transform the venue into a wonderland of Eid shopping with notable designers, famous eateries coming together under the banners of Fabbitt.com and Master MoltyFoam.

This Eid Festival will be a huge platform for Lahoris to shop from and interact with various designer-wear, prêt, lifestyle and luxury brands. Some of Pakistan’s most exciting designers, including Faraz Manan, Fahad Hussayn, Ivy, Farah Talib Aziz, Neemar Jewels, Republic, Zara Shahjahan, Amrapali, Maria B & many others, will be showcasing their exciting collections. Apart from designer-wear, visitors will also be able to avail on-the-spot salon and mehndi services.

Commenting on this initiative, Anush Ammar said that, “We are really excited to bring the Fabbitt Eid Festival to the people of Lahore. Through the event, we aim to celebrate the spirit of Eid while providing Lahoris a platform to make their Chand Raat more memorable by spending it together with their friends and loved ones.”