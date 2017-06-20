FA disposes of 25,000 litres of substandard milk

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority disposed off about 25,000 litres of poor-quality milk during a crackdown in different cities on Tuesday.

According to the Director General PFA, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, vehicles passing through the entry points of different cities were checked during the operations.

In Lahore, about 112 cars carrying 54,000 litres of milk were checked. About 8,190 litres of adulterated milk was disposed of by the PFA officers, he said.

In Faisalabad, about 72 cars were checked and 4,772 litres of substandard milk was disposed of. While 81 cars were checked and about 5,870 litres disposed of in Gujranwala.

In Multan, 67 vehicles checked and 2,870 litres was disposed of. Moreover, about 54 vehicles were checked in Rawalpindi and 3,120 litres was disposed of.

During the operation, about 386 vehicles carrying 0.3 million litres of milk were checked, said Mengal, adding that 24,842 litres of milk was seized on Monday.

“Chemicals and vegetable fat are mixed into the milk to make it thick,” pointed out Mengal. “We are working on imposing stricter restrictions on sale of open milk.”

Pasteurised milk should be sealed in bottles and then sold, he said, adding that this will help prevent adulteration of milk.

Originally Published By INP