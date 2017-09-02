Eye-washing verdict of ATC

AFTER extraordinarily lengthy proceedings spanning over nine years and over three hundred hearings, the Anti-Terrorism Court of Rawalpindi, on Thursday, delivered a verdict that has hardly satisfied anyone and there are reasons to believe that the demands of justice have not been met. The court acquitted all the five accused Taliban and sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment two police officers of the time — Saudi Aziz and Khurram Shahzad, who have been arrested. Former President Pervez Musharraf has been declared absconder and orders issued for confiscation of his movable and immovable properties.

BB murder case is one of the high profile cases of the country that are still shrouded in mystery and there are reasons to believe that hidden hands do not allow fair and transparent investigations or trial. BB was assassinated in broad-daylight and those who see a conspiracy behind her murder argue that washing of the crime scene and the decision not to conduct post-mortem were part of the plan to complicate the case. It is strange that police officers have been charged of facilitating the crime by thinning out security net around BB and washing of the crime scene, there are still question marks as to who ordered for these. It is quite obvious that the police officers would not do so on their own unless they are part of the assassination plan or were pressurized for the purpose. It is also strange that the five accused have been acquitted raising question as to why they were rounded up if there was no concrete evidence against them. From the very beginning, there were allegations that the five were deliberately implicated to divert attention from real story and circumstances. PPP and children of BB have rejected the outcome of the case but the question arises as to why PPP itself couldn’t make any headway neither in investigation nor in trial during its own five-year tenure.

