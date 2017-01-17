Extreme weather halts anti-polio move in 15 Balochistan districts

KP very much close to polio eradication in FATA: Jhagra

Peshawar

Anti-polio campaign was kicked off in the country on Monday including Sindh, FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, six districts of Punjab and 15 districts of Balochistan.

According to details, in Balochistan, the three-day drive was commenced in 15 districts while it was suspended in remaining 15 districts due to snowfall and sever cold.

At least 24,46,000 children under the age of five-year will be inoculated polio drops for which 8496 teams including 7000 mobile teams, 842 fixed site and 637 transit points have been formed. According to the coordinator of emergency operation centre Syed Faisal Ahmed, the suspended campaign will resume in the next week.

In the first phase, the anti-polio drive will be carried out in Gawadar, Dera Bugti, Turbat, Kachi, Lasbela, Khazdar, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Awaran, Chaghi and Nowshaki. More than 6.6 million children will be administered anti-polio drops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas.

Over 2.5 million children would be inoculated anti-polio drops in Kasur, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Hafizabad and Rawalpindi districts of Punjab during the campaign.

In Kotli district, of Mirpur division one hundred 42 thousand children upto five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops. At least 2,20,000 children in Gilgit Baltistan while 1,42,000 in Kotli district of Mirpur division will be administered polio drops.

Meanwhile in Sindh, the five-day campaign will inoculate polio drops to at least 22,00,000 children for which 12000 workers have been deployed. Polio teams are also available at railway stations, bus stands and public places to ensure administering anti-polio drops to every child. Special security measures have been taken to ensure security of polio teams.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said with only two cases surfaced during 2016, as compared to 179 in 2014, we are very much close to polio eradication in FATA.

He was addressing an impressive ceremony to mark the launching of the First Polio Eradication campaign in FATA of 2017 at Governor’s House here on Monday. The Governor also formally administered drops of polio vaccination vaccine to children in presence of a large number of participants.

“We are here today with an understanding to make FATA Polio Free by March 2017”, the Governor said at the largely attended ceremony by all concerned.

Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that political commitment, involvement of civil society, religious scholars (ulema) and media have played a vital role in achieving appreciable results. He appreciated the efforts of parents, the communities, levies force, Pak army and polio teams in FATA for extraordinary efforts and achievements in this respect. He said “I am confident that with the support of security agencies, polio teams could meet any challenge to reaching out and vaccinate every child and eradicate polio from FATA up till March 2017.”

“Indeed it was an unprecedented team effort from EOC, parliamentarians, Ulemas and communities which have brought FATA so close to polio eradication”, he said. “However, we cannot afford to relax now and ensure that there is dire need during next three campaigns of 2017 will defeat polio virus from this entire tribal belt,” he added.

He said that despite having a huge and porous border with Afghanistan, one must commend the efforts of polio teams including administrative and health officials for almost eliminating polio virus from tribal regions.—Agencies