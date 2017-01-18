External pressure on IWT won’t be accepted: Asif

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Pakistan has emphatically made it clear that it will not accept any external pressure on the Indus Water Treaty signed with Delhi for distribution of water between the two countries.

“Each and every clause of the IWT should be followed by both the signatories in totality,” Stated Defence Minister Khawaja Asif while talking to media persons.

Whilst commenting on Delhi’s latest move to build Ratle Dam on the River Chemnab after Baglihar and Kishanganga project, the minister said Pakistan did an extensive exercise in one and half years over the issue. “Pakistan’s case is stronger than that of India and we would safeguards its national interests at every cost.”

The Minister who also holds the portfolio of Water and Power underlined the need for conserving water, electricity and gas, highlighting the importance of developing habit of conservation at every level. In the existing system, he said, Pakistan had sufficient water resources to meet its needs but “we will have to end the culture of wastage.”

Replying to another question, Khawaja Asif said around 6,500MW electricity would be added in the national grid during a period from April to December this year.

The electricity would be coming from five power generation plants, out of which two are coal-fired and three LNG-based. “This will help eliminate the power shortages in peak summer season,” he said adding 3,500 MW more electricity would be added in the system from other resources by the end of the current year.

He expressed confidence that the commitment made by the Prime Minister with regard to overcoming the load-shedding in the given time would be fulfilled.

Earlier, addressing a seminar at National Defence University, Khawaja Asif said the waters regime as envisaged in the IWT continued to take the brunt of Indian mindset and their inclination to interfere with the waters, exclusively reserved for Pakistan. “The potential to interfere is widened if not actualized, in the backdrop of conflicts between the two countries.” However, he said, treaty was an instrument which could avoid wars, so Pakistan’s focus remained on implementation of the treaty in letter and spirit.

“The question of upper and lower riparian is essentially a misnomer in the IWT context. In the first place, Pakistan needs to stick to the treaty, while emphasising on its true implementation.

Secondly, we need to keep in mind that the country’s water security dilemma is accentuated in the absence of an effective water storage capacity, water conservation and management strategy,” he remarked.

The minister said situation could be improved through a multi-pronged and time efficient management; and a strong political will to translate plans into reality. “We should put our house in order and take meaningful steps to enhance our storage capacity,” he said adding both the countries were bound to follow the IWT clauses in letter and spirit and no side could abrogate them unilaterally.