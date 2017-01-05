Extension for power subsidy on agri tubewells in Balochistan expected

ECC meeting today

Shahrukh Syed

Islamabad

Ministry of Water and Power (MoWP) has sought the nod from ECC meting to be held today (Friday) two years’ extension for electricity subsidy on agriculture tube wells in Baluchistan even when the amount for subsidy has surged to Rs165 billion.

According to a senior official, the ministry of water and power has pitched a summary to ECC that is to be taken up today (Friday). Baluhistan government says if the subsidy is not extended then the province may be exposed to severe law and order situation which cannot be afforded at a time when the military action against the militants and separatist forces is underway.

Earlier, when the Balushistan government agitated the issue for two years more extension for electricity subsidy on agriculture tube wells with the Centre, the ministry of water and power got too much upset as if kept in view the financial constraints. Extending the subsidy for two years more is an uphill task for the government.

At the preliminary, the government, however, had decided to provide the relief to some extent to the Balochistan government as it will become a political issue and people of the province will take to roads and block them and the situation is feared to worsen particularly when the operation is underway in Balochistan against the militants, the government will not give any opportunity to the separatist forces in the province to exploit this very issue.

However, the official said, if we go by the book, such kinds of subsidies create distortions in the economy which is being improved with a lot of struggle by the Nawaz government.

However, the federal government in the later stage came up with the thought to continue the subsidy for another two years under the prevalent formula.

To a question, the official said that the Agriculture tube wells subsidy from the central government which was at one time stood at Rs75 billion has jacked up to Rs103 billion.

Currently the share of Central and Balochistan governments in the subsidy on agriculture tube wells stands at 40:60 ratio respectively.

The government, however, is trying to convert agriculture tub wells on solar power and in case the dream is fulfilled there will be no need for subsidy.

However, it is pertinent to mention that in Balochistan, water table has gone down deep and the cost of pulling out water has increased manifold. There is dire need to build small dams and check reservoirs in the province to recharge the ground water.