Expressway project approved

A high-level meeting was held here today with Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in the chair. The Chief Minister approved elevated expressway project on GT Road from Ravi Bridge to Kala Shah Kaku.

This 6-KM long elevated expressway would comprise 8 lanes; 6 lanes would be used for traffic, while two other lanes would be reserved for metro bus. The 4.5-KM portion of expressway would be elevated; while 1.5-KM portion would be on ground.

The meeting decided to extend metro bus service from Shahdara to Rachna Town. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that latest infrastructure helps in enhancing economic and industrial activities, that’s why; Punjab government has improved infrastructure in the whole province at a cost of billions of rupees. He said that the elevated expressway project would result help improve traffic system, and completion of this project would result in provision of better transport facilities to the citizens.

Shahbaz Sharif directed concerned authorities to plan construction of another bridge on River Ravi besides beautification of elevated expressway through horticulture. MNA Malik Riaz, MPA Ghazali Saleem Butt, MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of C&W and Housing, Commissioner Lahore Division, DG LDA and other officials attended the meeting; while Secretary Irrigation participated in the meeting through video link.