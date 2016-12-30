Expose those behind smear campaign

INTERIOR Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has done well by directing the FIA to probe into malicious social media campaign against the incoming Chief Justice of Pakistan and take action against those responsible. It is highly regrettable that social media and other tools are grossly being misused by some unscrupulous elements to advance their nefarious agenda.

Attempts to make the personality of Justice Saqib Nisar controversial amounts to attacking one of the top institutions of the country. Similar campaign was also launched against incumbent Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa before his appointment and obviously the objective was to dampen prospects of his becoming the Army Chief. In 2014, objectionable banners and posters against Justice Jawwad S Khawaja were found on roads of the Federal Capital prompting the apex court to order DG Intelligence Bureau to investigate the matter and report to the court but nothing tangible came out. One doesn’t know what happened to those who tried their best to malign General Bajwa and failure of the Government and the authorities concerned to take such elements to task is encouraging others to indulge in malicious propaganda campaign against other respectable national personalities. Appointments in the higher judiciary are made strictly in accordance with the criteria laid down by the Supreme Court itself while recent appointments in Defence Forces have also been made on merit. The tendency to look everything from political, personal angles is very dangerous as this could divide the nation. Again, no one would gain by attacking national institutions as today one vested interest would attack some personality tomorrow other vested interests would target others and there would be no end to it. We hope that Interior Minister would take the matter to its logical conclusion and see to it that those behind the campaign are exposed and brought to book as well. This should not be a difficult task as FIA has a cyber crime wing and what we need is an independent inquiry and strict action against those responsible.

