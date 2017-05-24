Expose dubious foreign funding

A delegation of PBA (Pakistan Broadcasters Association) during its interaction with Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday very pertinently drew government attention towards a very important matter of dubious, untaxed and unverified money being received by some media outlets. It is in fact not the first time that such a matter has surfaced but in the past also certain media channels have been accused of receiving funds from foreign sources to advance their agenda. The problem is not only restricted to the media outlets but there are also certain political and religious parties as well as seminaries who have been receiving funds from other countries.

Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan has done some excellent work for registration of international non-governmental organisations as well verification of CNICs in order to identify and locate aliens which indeed has helped in improvement of overall law & order and security situation in the country. However, we believe the job will remain half done if attention is not paid towards checking the foreign sources of funding of different organisations be it the media outlets, political or religious parties. Given the blood smeared ugly face of our enemy, we have no doubt in saying that it can go to any extent and can use different tactics to stoke anarchy and chaos in the country. And as media has emerged as a powerful tool over the past few years in Pakistan, the enemy can exploit it directly or indirectly to damage the interests of Pakistan. Though we have no doubt on the patriotism and loyalty of media houses but there are black sheep in every industry who are always ready to sell their conscience to satisfy their unending lust for money. Whilst Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan has noted that no compromise will be made on anything that affects image of the country or violates laws of the land, we expect that some stringent measures will be taken on part of the interior ministry to expose those receiving foreign funding and take strict action against them in accordance with the law. Media houses should stand by the government in this endeavour to unmask the black sheep that are denting image of the industry.

