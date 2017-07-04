Expos play significant role in attracting foreign investors: FPCCI chief

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Zubair Tufail said furniture exhibitions will play significant role to attract foreign investors besides boosting local hand-made furniture industry, in addition to enhancing its exports.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) headed by its Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq here on Monday, the FPCCI Chief appreciated the PFC for holding successful series of Interiors Pakistan exhibitions on self help basis in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

He said that the forthcoming 8th 3-days mega “Interiors Pakistan” expo starting from July 7 in Karachi is poised to attract sizeable foreign investors and local buyers as the world best hand made wood furniture products will b e displayed ,a centre of attraction.

Zubair Tufail said there is an urgent need to explore international market for boosting our exports as there is a lot of potential for increasing Pakistani furniture export, adding he said the value of furniture export was very nominal but the beginning had been made, and with aggressive marketing strategy the value of exports could be doubled in a short span.

He said currently, the textile sector was the country’s largest industry in terms of exports, exporting $14 billion worth of goods annually. The second largest segment is rice, which generates $2 billion through exports, but Pakistan’s furniture exports stand at a meager $51 million. He said if the government extends its support to furniture companies, the volume of export could touch the figure of $ 5 billions for the next five years.

He suggested that a programme for developing and promoting the furniture sector both in rural and urban areas could be feasible, and also stressed upon urgent need for implementing modern techniques which not only enhance productivity, develop skills of labourers and meet requirements of local and global markets.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, on this occasion, apprising him of successful exhibitions of Interiors Pakistan said more than nearly 100 leading companies and interior designers will display their products in 8th mega exhibition while as many as 250,000 visitors are expected to..

He said the Pakistan furniture industry had a great potential in future and he predicted that the increased exposure through Interiors Pakistan would highlight the skill and talent in the country.