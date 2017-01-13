Exporters urged to take benefit of incentive package

Islamabad

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Dar Thursday urged exporters to make all efforts to benefit from the export incentive package announced by the prime minister the previous day. Talking to President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI), Zubair Tufail who called on him here, the minister said it was the largest export incentive package in Pakistan’s history. He urged the exports to show the results in exports which the government desired and the country needed. The finance minister highlighted that under the package, the incentives for FY 2017-18 would be available to those exporters who would achieve an increase of 10% in their exports as compared to their exports for FY 2016-17. He said this would ensure that the benefits of the package were only availed by those exporters who show results.—APP