Export package needs improvement

While lauding the government for announcing export package worth Rs 180 billion the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders has demanded to double the size of package.

The export package is laudable but the allocation should be increased to Rs 360 billion as the existing package has partly supported the exporters, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said that recent terror incidents across the country have dented the confidence of investors therefore the militants should be dealt with Iron hand.

Exports continue to fall hurting the confidence of investors, hitting forex reserves and renewing fears of losing export markets, he added.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that exports are stagnant since last few years and the current export target is unachievable in the current set of circumstances.