Exploring industrial potential

Staff Reporter

Lahore

“Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is doing Census of Manufacturing Industries 2015-2016 with technical support from the Urban Unit in geo tagging of industries.The manufacturing industries needs to be registered with FBR in order to define a tracking mechanism,” told Dr. Jan, Deputy Director General PBS at the workshop held in order to discuss the benefits of manufacturing industries census. The workshop was organized by the Urban Unit, in partnership with Lahore Chambers of Commerce & Industries and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, under the Punjab Spatial Strategy Project.

The consultative workshop was attended by LCCI representatives, officials from Ministry of Industries, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics officers, academia, business community members, relevant staff from Planning & Development department and senior officers of the Urban Unit.