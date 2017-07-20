Experts issue guidelines to save cotton during monsoon rains

Staff Reporter

Multan

Agriculture experts said that rain received in suitable quantity and at suitable time was beneficial for cotton crop, however, heavy rains received at unsuitable time could be counter productive and farmers need to follow guidelines to save crop from its adverse impact.

Agriculture spokesman said in a statement that unnecessary rains cause negative impact on cotton crop and last year’s experience was a testimony to the fact when cotton crop suffered damage.

Unnecessary heavy rains trigger vegetative growth in cotton plants, support weeds growth and resultantly increases the pest infestation. Farmers should be cautious during monsoon rains that occur in July and August.

Farmers should not let the rain water standing in the field and drain excess water out within 48 hours to avoid chances of damage to plants. Water standing for more than 48 hours in the fields cripples plants’ capability to absorb food through roots and plants start withering.

Farmers should also remove weeds by hoeing or by applying weedicides.

Pest scouting should be performed twice a week to check infestation of worms and sucking pests and suitable pesticides be applied after consulting experts when pest incidence reached economic threshold level.