Experts, farmers laud incentives for agriculture uplift in budget

Peshawar

The agriculture experts and farmers here Monday highly lauded the special incentives announced by the government for small growers in budget 2017-18 and termed it a positive step that would give enormous boost to agriculture and economic sectors in the country.

They said the government has accorded maximum facilities to farmers, small scale growers and people associated with agriculture, livestock and dairy development sectors in the budget that would help increase per capita income besides enhancing overall economic growth rate.

Muhammad Naeem, Assistant Professor Economic Department University of Peshawar told APP that the proposal of government to launch a comprehensive scheme in collaboration with Zarari Taraqiatie Bank limited (ZTBL) and National Bank of Pakistan for small farmers was an excellent initiative.

Under this scheme, a small land holder would be provided agricultural loans at a reduced rate of 9.9 percent per annum besides provision of a small loan of up to Rs 50,000 per farmer whereas two million loans would be provided by ZTBL, NBP and other banks.

He appreciated increase of volume of agriculture credit to Rs1001 billion from the last year’s target of Rs.700 billion which will be an increase of 43%.

Professor Naeem said continuation of provision of subsidized tariff on agri-tube wells at the rate of Rs 5.35 per unit in financial year 2017 would provide an inexpensive electricity for agri-tube wells and resultantly the per acre production of crops including wheat, rice, maize, sugarcane etc would be significantly enhanced.

Misal Khan, a progressive farmer of Nowshera district welcomed various special incentives announced by the government in the budget for uplift of agriculture, livestock and dairy sectors development and termed it a praiseworthy steps.

The government has proposed several tax relief measures for agriculture sector besides reducing the duty on the import of agriculture sector. These tax relief measures, he said, would encourage people to adopt new modern techniques, apparatus and machinery in agriculture farming ultimately boosting their overall income.

He hailed the decision regarding reducing the customs duty and sales tax at import stage to 0% 5 years on new and up to 5 years old combined harvesters machinery.

GST on imported sunflower and canola hybrid seeds was being removed, where as reduction of sales tax rate on imported machinery for poultry sales tax rate reduced from 17% to 7% on certain imported machinery for poultry.

Sales tax on import and local supply of agricultural diesel engines between 3 to 36 Horse Power for tube-wells currently having rate of 17% is proposed to be exempted and termed it a landmark decision of the government that would make very positive impact on the overall agriculture growth.

Khan also appreciated the government for providing relief to farmers in context of fertilizers and urea for facilitation of farmers and low income growers.—APP