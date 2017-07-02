Experimental Swift Telecom Service at 3G 4G strength in AJK remains successful

SCO starts connecting AJK with rest of the world through swift internet 3G, 4G strength soon

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

All is set to connect Azad Jammu & Kashmir with rest of the world through fast-speed telecom service of 3G and 4G strength to facilitate the users of the telecom products including cell and landline phone and internet services by the state-run Special Communications Organization (SCO) in the near future, it was officially told.

Acting Commanding Officer SCO Mirpur Division Major Tariq Bangish disclosed this while launching the S-Load – the pre-paid Super Card for the facility of its valued customers for swift recharge of their cell phone – SCOM service, in his office here on Saturday.

Maj. Bangish told media on this occasion that the SCO has successfully completed the experiment of the execution and use of the fast-pace 3G and 4G internet service in AJK including in all three districts of Mirpur division. He underlined that free experimental swift internet service at the 3G and 4G was provided to the subscribers of the SCO’s telecom products for past two weeks in Mirpur and various other parts of AJK till June 30 this year.

SCO officials including Media Advisor Ch. Jehangeer Shehzad, Zonal Sales Head Syed Zaki ul Hassan Gillani and others were also present on this occasion.

The Acting C.O SCO Mirpur division continued that the swift internet service at 3G, 4G strength would be available to the telephone / internet users in AJK soon after the final and formal approval by the concerned telephone authorities of the Government of Pakistan – likely to be in the near future, he added.

Elaborating the phased up gradation of the existing 2G to 3G and 4G domain in Mirpur division, Maj. Tariq Bangish said that in Phase-I of the up gradation plan, 17 out of 41 sites were upgraded to 3G and 4G by March 31 this year. The upgraded sites including 6 in Mirpur city, 3 in Dadayal city, 3 sites in Kotli city and rest of the sites in Bhimbher, Dhanderkot, Brnala, Islamagarh and Chaksawari towns.

The SCO’s Acting Divisional Chief said that in 2nd phase, 24 reminaing sites and 20 additional sites would be upgraded to 3G and 4G strength in Mirpur, Bhimbher and Kotli city. And in Phase III 47 new sites would be brought in to being in Mirpur division to facilitate maximum of the users of the SCOs telecom products, he added.

Referring to the newly-launched Super Card – the S-Load for quick recharge of the cell service of SCOM, Maj. Tariq said that the SCOM users would be able to recharge through the Super Card worth Rs. 300/- and Rs. 500/- for 15 days and one month respectively.

Time is swiftly getting nearer to furnish entire Azad Jammu & Kashmir including all three districts of Mirpur division with the fast-paced domain of information technology – the 3G and 4G, meeting the long-standing demand of the local internet users for swift linking with rest of the world through this latest internet service.

He said that with the installation of the masts of upcoming 3G and 4G internet domain service across AJK so far, all is set to switch on the much-awaited fast service of internet soon after the formal final approval by the government to this direction.

Unveiling the so-far progress by the state-run SCO about the much-awaited arrival of the swift internet service of 3G and 4G strength in AJK including Mirpur, the city of over a million UK-based expatriates Major Tariq Bangish said that his organization was determined to furnish its valuable customers with all latest means of telecommunications harmonious to the need of the modern age.